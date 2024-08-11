TD Cowen Raises Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $42.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,520,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,084,000 after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Guardant Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Guardant Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

