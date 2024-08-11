TD Securities Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.94.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.73 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$315.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

