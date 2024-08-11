Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 176.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,072 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.70 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIC. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

