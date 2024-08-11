Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $27.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.