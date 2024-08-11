The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.94 and a fifty-two week high of $175.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

