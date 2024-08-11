The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target to $15.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 852,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 293,337 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

