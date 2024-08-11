The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. 2,496,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,197. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

