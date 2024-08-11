The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,005,000 after purchasing an additional 154,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 141,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPG opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

