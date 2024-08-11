Thomas S. Timko Buys 1,400 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,557.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $6,013,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

