Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162,109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 411,763 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

