Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $2,203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 905.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,344,000.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,778 shares of company stock worth $4,591,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

