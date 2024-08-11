Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kim LLC bought a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

MSSA opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

