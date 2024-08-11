Tidal Investments LLC Buys 440 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 91,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,102,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 57,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

