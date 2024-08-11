Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,753 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,881,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,170.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 696,426 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.