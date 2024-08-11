Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJOFree Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:JOJO opened at $14.72 on Friday. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

