Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:JOJO opened at $14.72 on Friday. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATAC Credit Rotation ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.