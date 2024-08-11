Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in TC Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $43.30 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

