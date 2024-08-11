Tidal Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

