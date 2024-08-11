Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGL. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $4.30 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGL

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.