Tidal Investments LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095 shares of company stock valued at $159,887 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

