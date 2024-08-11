Tidal Investments LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,688 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

XFIN opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

