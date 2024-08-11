Tidal Investments LLC Has $246,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,826.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 58,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Barclays raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PK opened at $14.05 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

