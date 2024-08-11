Tidal Investments LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SB. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 281,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

