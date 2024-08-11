Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV opened at $121.11 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $146.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

