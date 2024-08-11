Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

