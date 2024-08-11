Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

