Tidal Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $179,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toast by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at $693,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,352 shares of company stock worth $9,381,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.