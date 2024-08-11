Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 20,701 Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of Arogo Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOGO. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 731.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AOGO opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

