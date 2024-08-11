Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,439,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 1,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 111,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $49,437,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

