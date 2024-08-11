Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,104 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $218,758,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,021 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 411,905 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $56,337,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR opened at $14.21 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

