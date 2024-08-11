Tidal Investments LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,577,632.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,577,632.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,203 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,755. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.