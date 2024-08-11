Tidal Investments LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 160,519 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $112.80 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $115.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

