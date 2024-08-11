Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,484 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $111,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Shares of LAMR opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

