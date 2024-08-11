Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,603 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 385,265 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after buying an additional 342,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $56.09 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Tecnoglass’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

