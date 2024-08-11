Timothy John Murphy Acquires 4,244 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84.
Aecon Group Stock Down 0.7 %
ARE stock opened at C$17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.93.
Aecon Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
