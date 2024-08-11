Timothy John Murphy Acquires 4,244 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84.

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ARE stock opened at C$17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.93.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Paradigm Capital raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.