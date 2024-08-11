Todd C. Davis Acquires 2,500 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LGND opened at $100.16 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $112.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

