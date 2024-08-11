Todd C. Skinner Sells 2,900 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $91.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in TransUnion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

