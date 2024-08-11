TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

