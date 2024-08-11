Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Robert W. Baird

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.30.

Get Traeger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOK

Traeger Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Traeger has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Traeger by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 398.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.