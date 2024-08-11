Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBMC. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 462,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 223,704 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 394,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 205,380 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 95.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 259,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 126,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

Shares of TBMC opened at $10.88 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

