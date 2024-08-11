Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,729 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $221,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $332.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $351.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.