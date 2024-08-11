TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Cut to $1,350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,417.19.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,246.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,279.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,236.41. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $790,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

