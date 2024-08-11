TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1,072.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 183,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -479.09 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.98.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,587,352.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,163 shares of company stock worth $11,556,922. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

