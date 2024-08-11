Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.82. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

