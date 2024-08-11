Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Trex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.38.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. Trex has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Trex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

