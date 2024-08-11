Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

