Truist Financial Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $112.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $89.91. 1,091,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,216 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 137.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

