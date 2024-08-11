Truist Financial Cuts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $12.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 1,796,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,969. The company has a market cap of $326.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock valued at $168,768. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,482,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

