Truist Financial Cuts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $47.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Summit Materials

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

