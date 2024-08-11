Truist Financial Increases Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $64.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.