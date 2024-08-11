Truist Financial Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.76.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

